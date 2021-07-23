Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $50.05 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $66,000.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

