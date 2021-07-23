Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $14.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. 2,486,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,798,664. Snap has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

