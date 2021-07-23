Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $88.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.66.

Shares of SNAP opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

