Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SNAP traded up $13.53 on Friday, reaching $76.50. 1,491,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,798,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,681,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,942,975.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

