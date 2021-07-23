Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SMFKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

