SmartKey Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $805,120.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00048833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.00867128 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About SmartKey

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.