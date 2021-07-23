SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,022,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,520,750. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.