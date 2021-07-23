SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 7,500 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $46.94 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $58.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.42 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SMART Global by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in SMART Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

