Small Love Potion Reaches Market Capitalization of $157.50 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $157.50 million and $211.48 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Small Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

