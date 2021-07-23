SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 6.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 12,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,891,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

