SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

SLM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.18. 3,213,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Get SLM alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.