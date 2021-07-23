Skycoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $430,238.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Skycoin has a market cap of $17.48 million and $430,238.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002565 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00140461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.50 or 1.00254750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars.

