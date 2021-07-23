Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.51% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE SKE remained flat at $C$15.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 101,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$934.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.18.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52). On average, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.0599584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

