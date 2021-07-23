Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 117,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,119,500 shares.The stock last traded at $50.91 and had previously closed at $50.26.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

