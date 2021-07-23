Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 36537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after buying an additional 235,548 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 583,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 191,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

