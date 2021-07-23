Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,964. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

