Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.93 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 3,069,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

