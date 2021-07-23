Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.