Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 222,189 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after buying an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,989,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 757,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

