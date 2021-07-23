Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology comprises approximately 2.0% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,914,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. 934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,344. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

