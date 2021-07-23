Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 60.51% and a negative net margin of 408.42%.

NASDAQ SGLB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,960. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81. Sigma Labs has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SGLB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

