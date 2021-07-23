Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.18.

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

