Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.