Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Research analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

