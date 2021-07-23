Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GCTAF. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.45. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

