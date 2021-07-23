Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIEGY. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

