Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRW. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

BRW opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.