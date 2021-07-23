Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €179.00 ($210.59) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €197.27 ($232.09).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €138.30 ($162.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €151.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

