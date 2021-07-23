Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €179.00 ($210.59) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €197.27 ($232.09).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €138.30 ($162.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €151.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

