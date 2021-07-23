SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Cuts Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lessened its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital comprises 1.3% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd owned approximately 0.86% of Hercules Capital worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 77,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,794. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

