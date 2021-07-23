SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $69.52 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $684.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

