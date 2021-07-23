SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 398,640 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 398,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $711.29 million, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.