SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 365 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,475,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRA opened at $69.62 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $69.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 188.17 and a beta of 1.45.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRA. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

