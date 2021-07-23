SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 70,658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,907,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $656.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

