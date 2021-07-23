SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 93,474 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVID. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,549. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVID stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

