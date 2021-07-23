SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. SES has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

