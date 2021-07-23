ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $71.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,096. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

