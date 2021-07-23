Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Lowered to $29.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 264.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MCRB opened at $7.95 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.