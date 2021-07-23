Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

