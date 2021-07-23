Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $85.49, but opened at $89.00. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 72,757 shares traded.

The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

