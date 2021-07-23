Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

