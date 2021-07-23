Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 407,154 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Seagate Technology worth $106,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

