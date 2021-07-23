Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. 4,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

