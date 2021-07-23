ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $795.49

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 795.49 ($10.39) and traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.49). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.62), with a volume of 27,041 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £103.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 795.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

