ScPrime 1-Day Volume Tops $6,570.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.47 million and $6,570.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001829 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,294,359 coins and its circulating supply is 36,610,748 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

