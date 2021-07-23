Scotiabank Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$51.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.8522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

