Scotiabank Boosts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE GCG.A opened at C$33.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.88. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$20.69 and a 52-week high of C$33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$926.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

