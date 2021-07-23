Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 97.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 64,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of STNG opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $972.48 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.14. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

