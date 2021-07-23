Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 63,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

