Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $106,000 in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Guess’ by 411.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.23. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

