Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

