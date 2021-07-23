Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 701.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

